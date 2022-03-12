Tokyo’s Nikkei index down 2.4pc, yen hits five-year low

Tokyo stocks tumbled more than twopc Friday morning, tracking a selloff on Wall Street fuelled by fears of a protracted conflict in Ukraine and after more data confirming the blistering pace of US inflation. The dollar also rose to its highest level against the yen in five years as the spike in US prices fanned expectations the Federal Reserve will act more more aggressively in hiking interest rates.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index fell 2.44pc, or 625.66 points, to 25,064.74 at the break, while the broader Topix index was down 1.99pc, or 36.34 points, at 1,793.69. After US markets sank owing to “a surge in the US consumer price index and no progress after talks between the foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine, Japanese shares are seen starting with falls”, said Toshiyuki Kanayama, senior market analyst at Monex. The dollar climbed to 116.38 yen, its highest rate since January 2017. “US Treasury yields have been on a rising trend, obviously with a lot of volatility. That has pulled the yen weaker,” Ray Attrill, head of forex strategy at National Australia Bank, told AFP, noting that the yield on the 10-year note had risen to two percent.

US consumer prices in February have also continued to rise, reaching a new 40-year high of 7.9pc owing to the cost of gasoline, food and housing. The Fed is poised to raise interest rates next week as it tries to rein in prices, having slashed them to zero at the start of the pandemic.

But the war in Ukraine is driving energy and food prices higher, which will complicate the Fed’s efforts to sustain the economic recovery.