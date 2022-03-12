Contraction in trade, inflation to hit global growth: IMF chief

The International Monetary Fund is expected to lower its global growth projections as the intensifying Russian war in Ukraine looks set to severely dent business and consumer confidence, forcing global trade to contract this year. “We got through a crisis like no other with the pandemic, and we are now in an even more shocking territory,” IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva told a media roundtable, adding, “The unthinkable happened: we have a war in Europe.”

The worsening conflict has had a spillover effect on global economic output, which is expected to lead to a downgrade of the growth forecast when the Washington-based fund presents its World Economic Outlook before its spring meetings next month. “A lot depends on the duration of this war and therefore, consequentially, the severity of the sanctions and how long it lasts,” Ms Georgieva said.

The fund has already lowered its global growth projection for 2022 to 4.4 percent. The estimate in January was half a percentage point lower than its October 2021 projection on weaker economic momentum in the US and China amid rising inflation and higher energy prices. The war could reduce global gross domestic product by as much as 1 percent by 2023, or about $1 trillion, and add up to 3 per cent to global inflation in 2022 and about 2 percentage points in 2023, according to the UK’s National Institute for Economic and Social Research.