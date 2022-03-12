Oil prices dip, head for biggest weekly decline since November

Crude oil prices edged lower on Friday after going up in the early trading session, and are on track for their biggest weekly decline since November after another volatile week. As of 1345 hours GMT, Brent, the international benchmark for two-thirds of the world’s oil, shed $0.80 (-0.73 percent) to reach 108.53 a barrel. Brent hit the mark of $139.13 a barrel on Monday last and slumped 13 percent on Wednesday in its biggest one-day drop in nearly two years.

The West Texas Intermediate (WTI), the main oil benchmark for North America, slipped to $105.32 a barrel, down by $0.70 (-0.66 percent). The contract hit $130.50 a barrel on Monday last and tumbled 12.5 percent on Wednesday in the biggest daily decline since November. The price for Opec Basket was recorded at $117.23 a barrel with a decrease of 8.74 percent, Arab Light was available at $108.51 a barrel with a decrease of 1.85 percent and the price of Russian Sokol slipped to $88.06 a barrel with 7.06 percent decrease.

Oil prices soared after Russia invaded Ukraine and hit their highest levels since 2008 but have pulled back a bit this week on hopes that some producing countries may act to increase supply. However, fears about escalating bans on Russian oil persist. Last week Brent rose over 20pc, its biggest weekly rise in percentage terms since May 2020 when Brent traded below $30 a barrel.

Volatility was fuelled this week as the Russia-Ukraine conflict pushed the United States and many Western oil firms to stop buying Russian oil amid talk of potential supply additions from Iran, Venezuela and the United Arab Emirates.