Govt set to promote women entrepreneurship: Dawood

Advisor to the PM on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood has said that promoting women entrepreneurs is the key focus of the government so that they can play a more effective role in the economic development of the country. The advisor said this while inaugurating Women Entrepreneurs’ Exhibition at Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry, said a statement issued on Friday.

He then took a round of the exhibition and showed keen interest in the products. He appreciated the efforts of women entrepreneurs for producing quality products and assured that the government would work for their further facilitation. He also appreciated the initiative of ICCI for providing a good platform to the women entrepreneurs for display of their products and added that such exhibitions play an important role in business development, trade & exports promotion.

Dr Fehmida Mirza, Federal Minister for Inter-Provincial Coordination, also visited the exhibition and appreciated the products displayed by the women entrepreneurs. She assured that the government would make more conducive policies for women entrepreneurs for better growth of their businesses.

Ambassador of Belgium Philippe Bronchain, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka Vice Admiral Mohan Wijewickrama along with his wife and Ambassador of Indonesia Adam M Tugio along with his spouse, and MPA Seemabia Tahir also visited the exhibition and took keen interest in the products displayed by the women entrepreneurs. ICCI President Muhammad Shakeel Munir said that promoting the women entrepreneurs is an important priority of ICCI and chamber would try to organise training programmes for women entrepreneurs so that they could use online platforms to promote their business at local and international level.

The exhibition features embroidered rugs, table runners, furniture, gems & jewellery, clothing for women and children, gardening items, pottery, paintings, footwear and women’s health & hygiene, pets and publications. Stalls of State Bank of Pakistan, First Women Bank, Food Panda and Daraz have set up their stalls to facilitate women entrepreneurs. The university students have been given space to set up their stalls in the exhibition and display their innovative projects. The food courts have been established for the facilitation of visitors.