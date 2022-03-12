‘Zindagi Tamasha’ rescheduled for a summer release

The much hyped and eagerly awaited film, Zindagi Tamasha, originally scheduled for a release date of March 18 has been rescheduled for a summer 2022 release in theatres all across Pakistan, it was announced on Friday.

The new release date will be announced on Eid ul Fitr 2022.

Directed and co-produced by Sarmad Khoosat, the announcement carried an apology to fans who have been impatiently waiting to watch the international award-winning film. A statement issued by Khoosat said, “Although I feel sincerely for those who have been waiting for the film’s public release, this is in fact, a strategic decision taken by us in consultation with our distributor to postpone the film keeping in mind this great demand for its screening. We have therefore decided to have exclusive pre-release shows of the film across select cinemas in major cities before its public release in summer 2022. For this purpose, Starlinks PR and Events and its partner Humble Bee have joined hands with Mandviwalla Entertainment and Khoosat Films for the screening of the exclusive shows.”

Co-produced by Kanwal Khoosat and written by Nirmal Bano, social drama Zindagi Tamasha’s cast includes Arif Hassan, Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz and Ali Kureshi. The film promises to be “an intimate portrait of a family as well as a scorching political commentary.”

It may be remembered that Zindagi Tamasha had its premiere at the Busan International Film Festival in 2019 and was the first Pakistani film to win the prestigious Kim Ji-Seok Award at the festival. The film then enjoyed critical acclaim and a winning streak at various international festivals bagging the Best International Feature Film and Best Ensemble Cast along with the Sabeen Mahmud Award of Courage In Cinema at the Mosaic International South Asian Film Festival 2020, the Snow Leopard Award for Best Film and the Best Actor Award for Arif Hassan at the 6th Asian World Film Festival 2021, Best Narrative Feature by viewers’ choice at

Indie Meme Film Festival 2021, and the Best Film at UK Asian Film Festival 2021. Zindagi Tamasha was also Pakistan’s official entry in the International Feature Film Award category for the 93rd Academy Awards in 2020.