Rising star Emira Mir ready to take on the music industry

Tell us about your foray into singing. How did it all begin for you? I use to sing in my colleges/university but that was not songs but the Sufiana kalams or ghazals etc. Then people insisted on me to sing more but my family was conservative so I never pursued it. After sometime, I realised it was my true calling and so I decided to pursue my dreams.

‘Genres of pop and rock are the ones I feel most comfortable performing in’

Looking pretty can sometimes make your fans not take you seriously as a singer as they want to see you acting also. Do you feel your looks get in the way of being taken seriously as a singer?

Yes, people thought that I am pretty so cannot be a good singer because this is very rare that you are beautiful and a good singer also. It’s like a complete package. But yes, I think I sing better as well. Moreover, my acting skills speak for themselves also.

What is the genre of music you are comfortable performing in?

Pop and rock is my love. But I can sing anything if it is not very classical.

What are you currently working on?

I am working on my next songs and some acting projects as well. You will see me on your television screens soon. Insha Allah.

Do your music videos release on television channels too or only on YouTube and social media?

I wish that they release on music channels but don’t have link with them yes songs are on YouTube and social media platforms

Who are some of the singers you have grown up admiring? Are there any contemporary ones you would like to collaborate with?

My favourite was Nazia Hassan but now in this time no other than Atif Aslam. That’s my dream to collaborate with him but unfortunately he collaborates very less with female singers. Besides him, Ali Zafar and Bilal Saeed.

Are you enjoying the current season of ‘Coke Studio?’ Which track has been your favourite from this season so far?

This season is my favourite because Zulfi is just fabulous. His work and ideas are totally different. I just love his work. Every song this season is fantastic but my most favourite is “Nerray nerray” from this season.