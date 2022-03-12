Farhan Akhtar says his relationship with Shibani ‘is amazing’ post marriage

Farhan Akhtar shared his feelings after getting married as he mentioned that it does not feel any different as he was in a relationship with his now wife, Shibani Dandekar, for a very long time.

Talking about his life after marriage to India Today, the Toofaan actor said that his relation with his ladylove is amazing.

The 48-year-old actor stated, “I don’t know if it feels any different. Shibani and I have been together for many years now.”

He added, “So, on some level, this puts some kind of an official tag to it. But apart from that, our relationship is amazing. It has been since we started dating and we’ve taken this to another level together.”

Farhan concluded, “This just feels great as always.”

The actor tied the knot with long term girlfriend in February 2022 in an intimate ceremony with close friends and family.