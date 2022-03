Sussanne showers praises on Saba Azad

Hrithik Roshan and his ex-wife, Sussanne Khan, showered praises on the Super 30 actor’s rumoured girlfriend, Saba Azad.

The actor – singer posted a video on Instagram of her screen test as she mentioned her love for the transformation process.

“I love screen tests!! LOOOOVE!! Never understood why people don’t like em,” Saba captioned the post.

She added, “For me it’s the most enjoyable way to keep my craft sharp – what’s better than being able to inhabit a new character every day and transform, really transform into something completely different each time. In my head I fancy myself a chameleon. Fun fun fun!!”

Dressed as a tomboy, Saba received love from her beau and his ex-wife.

Commenting on her video, the 48-year-old actor wrote, “Woah … ha. I like.” Sussanne dropped some fire and heart eye emojis as she commented, “Soooo radddddd, lovvve this!!!”

Rumours that the duo is dating started pouring in when pictures of Hrithik and the 31-year-old went viral on. Saba also shared a lunch with his extended family, picture of which was shared by his uncle Rajesh Roshan on his social media.