Azaan Sami Khan drops debut album ‘Main Tera’

Azaan Sami Khan has dropped his long-awaited debut album Main Tera. Main Tera was announced by Azaan in February last year. The album has been described as “Azaan’s way of branching into something far more intimate than just producing music for chart-topping movies of the recent times”. The album comes after the release of four singles. Main Tera was the first release, followed by TU featuring Mahira Khan. Ik Lamha satrred Maya Ali and the music video for the recently released Jaadugari was directed by Asim Abbasi. “The album is very personal for me,” said Azaan. “It depicts various emotions that I have been feeling, and I wanted to share them with all of you.” The album is available on various streaming platforms, including Spotify.













