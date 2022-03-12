Sonia Mishal slams Sana Javed for sending legal notice to makeup artists

Pakistani actor Sonia Mishal has reacted to Sana Javed’s response to recent allegations around her unprofessional behaviour.

Taking to Instagram, the Neeli Zinda Hai star opened up on her co-star’s claims that a campaign has been launched to defame her.

“First of all no one in the world has time to run a ‘proper planned smear campaign’ against you,” she slammed the Khaani actor.

Mishal also extended her support toward the ones who have mustered up the courage to speak up against the actor’s bad behaviour on the sets.

“It makes me so happy to see all these people speak up because I’ve personally experienced her bad behaviours with such good makeup artists on set to a point where I was shocked and felt sorry for the poor hard working guys who she got replace 3/4 times,” she wrote.

“I Stand with everyone who is coming forward with the issue because everyone deserves equal amount of respect and love,” she expressed.

“We all work like a family especially our makeup artists who are not even paid enough for their skills,” she continued. “To watch them cry and worry on set broke my heart but then she was the ‘bigger star’,” Mishal IG story read.

“All this legal doesn’t mean anything it’s not going to scare people who’ you’ve hurt,” she concluded.