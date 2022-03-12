Sara made fun of Saif on becoming a father for the fourth time

Actress Sara Ali Khan is one of those people who do not miss a chance to take a jibe at someone.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan always dominates social media for one reason or the other. Sometimes for her glamorous pictures and sometimes for her comedy poetry. Apart from this, Sara is also quite famous for her impeccable style. She jokingly says many such things, which not everyone can say. Very few people have such talent.

Sara Ali Khan is also one of those people who does not leave a chance to take a jibe at someone. She did something like this once with her own father, when Kareena Kapoor Khan became a mother for the second time and Saif Ali Khan became a father for the fourth time. Hearing this news, Sara could not stay away and she reached her house to congratulate him. It was a matter of time when Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan did not show the face of their younger son. Then meeting her younger brother Jeh, Sara told in a conversation with the media that she is very cute.

However, at the same time, he took a jibe at Saif Ali Khan becoming a father for the fourth time. Sara had said that ‘I keep joking with my father. She tells her father, you are very lucky, you have given birth to a child in every decade of your life in 20th, 30th, 40th and even 50th. This brother of his is going to bring more excitement in the lives of Saif and Kareena and I am very happy for them. Let us tell you that Sara Ali Khan is very attached to her family, her family is her first priority.

This is the reason that even after having such a busy schedule, she is often seen spending time with her brother and mother Amrita. On the other hand, if we talk about Sara Ali Khan’s work front, she will soon be seen in Aditya Dhar’s directorial venture The Immortal Ashwatthama opposite actor Vicky Kaushal. This film will be based on Mahabharata’s warrior Ashwatthama. Apart from this, she has recently finished shooting for Laxman Uktar’s untitled film.