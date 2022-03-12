Public is not happy with Sinf-e-Aahan’s script

‘Sinf-e-Aahan’ is one of the most loved motivational dramas that has developed a great deal of interest in people since it is aired.

The drama is showing the beautiful cadet life of the girls who opt to go in Army via Short Course, to pursue their life long careers in Army. Factors such as patriotism, glamour, love and passion, all make the drama more interesting.

Fans are loving the drama, they are actually enjoying the bond and the camaraderie of girls. The characters have actually made their place in the hearts of people. Besides the love, fans are now quicker enough to spot the things that drags the narrative of story or divert the attention from the plot. Now fans are coming up with their views regarding the drama. They are of the view that the plot of the drama has been stretched and diverted too. Fans said that a few statements of writer are also problematic. The one example is the comment of Dadi about her granddaughter’s complexion. Daadi when said, “We are Pathans and No Pathan is Dark”, this wasn’t liked by a netizen and she said that it is a problem statement and it’s cheap.

A few fans said that the show is glorifying PMA and giving the overdose of Patriotism. Fans also said that the ladies who tirelessly work in the kitchen are Sinf E Nazuk and who are trained for Army are Sinf E Aahan.

Fans also said that the storytelling is weak. They say, “it is actually taking us away from the main plot which is related to the girls in Army”. The girls’ camaraderie is what fans are more interested in. Fans say that they are not interested in what’s happening in Major Usama’s life, and he’s not for real at all. They also didn’t like Nathmy’s long and boring part.