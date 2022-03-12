Aamir has a habit of getting overexcited: Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s Jhund has largely been gathering a positive response from the audience. The actor plays Vijay Barse in the Nagraj Manjule directorial, a professor who gathers slum children and motivates them to form a football team of their own.

Based on a true story, the narrative of the feature has moved many in the audience, including superstar Aamir Khan, who saw the movie at a private screening ahead of the film’s release. Aamir had glowing words to say about Jhund after watching it with producer Bhushan Kumar and writer-director Nagraj Manjule. He also broke down while watching the film.

Responding to the actor’s emotional reaction and his experience of making the film, Big B told Bollywood Hungama in a recent interview, “Aamir always has the habit of getting overexcited, I thank him for it. I guess Aamir has always been a very good judge of films so… I am deeply obliged that he had such kind words to say about the film.” Amitabh showered praise on his young co-stars and said the ‘boys were natural and exceptional.’

Senior Bachchan also rejoiced at the fact that the audience will get to experience Jhund in cinema halls with everyone else, adding that the energy of the crowd not only affects the audience watching it, but does something good for the film too.

Later, the veteran star was asked about his journey while filming Jhund, and he said that the one moment which has stayed with him was when one of the young kids asked him ahead of an emotional scene – “Sir, rote kaise hai?” Bachchan said he realised then that the possible hardships the young person might have gone through, and the affect it would have had on him. “It was such a beautiful moment, it’s stayed with me,” he said. Helmed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund marks Amitabh Bachchan’s first collaboration with the celebrated Marathi director. The film is also Manjule’s debut in Bollywood.