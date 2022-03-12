Jameela blasts Kim Kardashian over her work ethic advice

English actor and activist Jameela Jamil slammed Kim Kardashian for her recent advice to women over success and work ethic, claiming ‘nobody wants to work these days’.

The beauty mogul and socialite Kim Kardashian recently shared her ‘best advice for women in business’ – highlighted by a foreign news portal from their outing – telling them to actually get up and work. “It seems like nobody wants to work these days,” she said.

Seems like the comment didn’t go too well with the ‘She Hulk’ star like many others and Jameela took the opportunity to call out the SKIMS founder on social media yet again. Retweeting the quote from the news portal, she reminded Kardashian of her ‘privileged’ life.

“I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic,” adding that not the majority of the world has ‘similar 24 hours’ like the Kardashian-Jenner clan.

Moreover, sharing a screengrab of her Tweet on the Instagram feed, the 36-year-old actor called the socialite ‘a product of ridiculously good start’ with a genius manager in Mama Jenner.

“A LOT of Photoshop and a decision to not care about misleading people about their beauty claims whilst never disclosing how much secret work goes into their appearances… that they make most of their money from,” the actor remarked.

“And a huge amount of money made from questionable diet/detox products and waist trainers.” It is pertinent to mention, that this ongoing war of words is not the first time between two women, earlier, Jamil called out Kardashian for promoting the much-hyped ‘appetite-suppressing lollipops’, terming her as a ‘toxic influence’.