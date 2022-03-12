Kareena gives ‘main apni favourite hu’ new meaning in an oversized message T-shirt

Kareena Kapoor Khan is a boss woman in her own right and there are no two ways about it.

From acting and writing to being a doting mother to two sons, the actress manages it all with panache. On Thursday morning, Kareena was snapped leaving her residential building when the paparazzi snapped her from afar. From the looks of it, Kareena was probably heading for a workout session as she had the coolest outfit on.

Giving a whole new meaning to her own iconic dialogue ‘Main apni favourite hoon’ from Jab We Met, Kareena donned an oversized white T-shirt with a message. In bold and blue, it read, “The queen of my world.” Well, we don’t doubt that for a second. Kareena’s look was all about comfort as the actress paired her oversized tee with black biker shorts. Her usual morning cuppa of coffee was in her hand and Bebo completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses and white sneakers.