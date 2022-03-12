Girl who sold balloon in the streets becomes model after going viral!

In a heartwarming story, a poor child working as a balloon seller has become a stunning model. After being spotted by a photographer, an Indian street seller landed a modelling job.

A young girl selling balloons on the streets of Kerala, India, became an overnight celebrity after photographer, Arjun Krishnan posted pictures of her on Instagram. Soon enough, Kisbu’s photographs went viral.

The young girl wasn’t even aware when the pictures of her were taken. As the pictures when viral Kisbu’s family was approached by some people to allow their daughter to model. They asked that she appear for a photoshoot.

Here’s to hoping this balloon seller continues climbing the ladder. After a life struggling to battle poverty, she finally got a break. A few years ago a street beggar became an online sensation under similar circumstances. A 13-year-old Filipino girl, Rita Gaviola, was photographed at the Pahiyas Festival in Lucban, Quezon. She instantly became a viral sensation opening the door to many opportunities for her.

She too wasn’t even aware when famous photographer Topher Quinto Burgo photographed her. Now she’s a successful teen model and social media influencer.