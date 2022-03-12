“Lowly, rabid, unworthy”

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Friday took a swipe at Prime Minister Imran Khan and told him to ‘keep his fight political’, after the premier launched a verbal assault at the opposition during a public gathering in Lower Dir.

The JUI-F chief was holding a press conference alongside PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Criticising the premier, Fazl said: “Your foul language makes you ineligible to hold the post of the prime minister as there is no nobility in you.” The PDM chief claimed to have the majority to overthrow the PTI-led government and went on to call the premier ‘lowly’ ‘crazy’ and ‘rabid’. “We have experience in dealing with such situations,” he warned, saying “he has lost his senses and is not mentally stable”. “He was born without manners the nation will soon get rid of him,” he said, adding that Imran Khan’s language reflected that “he is not eligible to be the prime minister of the country”.

Fazl, who also heads anti-government alliance PDM, urged the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to take notice of PM Imran’s explosive speeches. “Pakistan can no longer afford such people to become leader.”

He asked the government to fight political battle in parliament against no-trust move if they have support of majority of lawmakers instead of resorting to using “abusive language” against its opponents. “We have a majority to pass no-confidence motion,” he reiterated. When asked to comment on PM Imran’s comment on General Bajwa’s advice asking the premier to not call the JUI-F chief a diesel, Fazl said: “I have no idea about this and I do not stoop to his [PM Imran] level,” he responded. On the other hand, the PML-N president condemned the action of the Islamabad police when they entered the Parliament Lodges and arrested two JUI-F MNAs along with several Ansar-ul-Islam workers. The PDM chief said that the episode was a “cruel and barbaric act” and the “worst incident in the history of the Parliament”.

He said that Fazl adopted patience and tolerance throughout but the language and tactics used by PM Khan were “intolerable and reprehensible.” “We will not allow Khan to derail the country from the path of economic development,” he added. “He [PM Imran] is calling Nawaz Sharif a fugitive even though he is about to become the same Niazi is a by-product of rigged elections. Imran Khan says that Shahbaz Sharif polishes boots even though he was brought into power by establishment,” he added. PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari also reacted strongly PM Imran’s diatribe against his opponents, saying Imran Khan’s abusive language is the biggest proof that he knows he’s losing. “Have you ever heard a winning captain abuse his opponents? No, losers do,” he wrote on his official Twitter handle. The PPP chief also censured the prime minister for mentioning armed forces in public gatherings. “His [Imran Khan] reference to the army in public jalsa while no confidence is pending is pathetic, desperate and will not work,” he maintained.