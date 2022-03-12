Pervaiz discusses PECA with  Fawad, media representatives

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Friday held a meeting with Speaker Punjab Assembly Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi to discuss Pakistan Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Ordinance 2022 (PECA). After the meeting, the minister issued a statement saying that the power to make laws should be in the hands of the government, while the responsibility to implement those laws is the judiciary’s duty. Earlier, Pervaiz Elahi also met with the owners of newspaper companies and the media Joint Action Committee (JAC). On March 2, Fawad had announced that the PTI-led government is ready to withdraw the controversial PECA law. The minister had said that in this regard, the government has handed over the mandate to Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi. “If the media JAC could get its proposal approved, the government would also accept the recommendations,” he had said. Different journalist associations of Pakistan had challenged the recently promulgated PECA law in the Islamabad High Court. Since its promulgation, the challenged law has triggered protests from media bodies and civil society who have termed it a “draconian law”.













