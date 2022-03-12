Two Tareen group members back in Buzdar camp

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar on Friday met with Jahangir Tareen faction of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), media reports said.

According to reports quoting sources, Mehar Muhammad Aslam Bharwana and Faisal Hayat of the Tareen group were present during the meeting and both the members of the Punjab Assembly showed confidence in Buzdar’s leadership. On the occasion, the Punjab chief minister said that the opposition’s attempts to divide the party will fail.

He said the conspirators will be left empty-handed as the no-confidence will not succeed. He further said the PTI government will complete its tenure. The development came a day after two disgruntled groups of PTI, Tareen and Aleem Khan groups united against Buzdar after the latter announced an affiliation with the former, aiming to “save” the party after “loyalists were sidelined” following PM Imran Khan’s rise to power. Tareen group MPA Nauman Ahmad Langrial told media on Tuesday that the group would move forward with the party only after Buzdar’s removal. He said Tareen was in London and was briefed on the ongoing political situation through video link.