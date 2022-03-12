IHC seeks inquiry commission report in missing persons’ cases

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed to provide the report of Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances (CoIED) to the lawyers in the missing persons’ cases. The court also directed to present the report of Justice (R) Kamal Mansoor Alam regarding the missing persons on next date of hearing. Chief Justice Athar Minallah issued the directives while hearing the case pertaining to the missing blogger Mudasir Naro and others. The additional attorney general informed the court of the parameters of CoIED. The CoIED officials informed the court that they used to issue the production orders as per the commission’s powers. They had issued productions orders in some 550 cases. The court observed that main purpose of the commission was to give suggestions to the federal government as to how the incidents of enforced disappearances could be stopped. However, had not forwarded any proposal since its inception in 2011, he added. It remarked that the commission had taken no action against any person responsible for missing of citizens.













