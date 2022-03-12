Kamyab Jawan Programme targets being achieved: Khawar

Special Assistant to Chief Minister (SACM) Punjab on Information Hasaan Khawar has said that the targets of ‘Kamyab Jawan Programme’, including job creation and empowerment of youth, are being successfully achieved.

Talking to the media at the University of Lahore on Friday, he said that development work was under way on Diamer Bhasha, Mohmand and Dassu dams, while people were getting free healthcare under the Punjab Health Insaf Card programme.

Hasaan Khawar said that Imran Khan was being criticised over his good deeds by the corrupt politicians to hide their malpractices. He said that farsighted policies of the premier had strengthened the country’s economy.

He said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government handled the Covid-19 pandemic in such a marvelous way that the world was compelled to appreciate Pakistan’s policies. The opposition was upset over the public welfare oriented measures taken by the incumbent government, he added.

Hasaan Khawar said that the last scene of the opposition’s flop show would meet its logical end soon. He said that today the political gangs had come together and were embracing each other because PM Imran Khan had raised his voice against corruption, brought remittances to a record high level, implemented the FATF action plan and made a common politician of south Punjab the chief minister of Punjab who, in return, laid the groundwork for extensive development in the province.

He said, “We will defeat the opposition both inside and outside the parliament.” Hasaan said that Imran Khan’s unwavering confidence in Sardar Usman Buzdar would continue for the remaining period of the constitutional tenure of the government. 40b disbursed under Kamyab Jawan Programme: Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said on Friday that around Rs 40 billion had been distributed across the country under the Kamyab Jawan Programme.

He was talking to the media at the University of Lahore (UoL) that around Rs 29 billion had been distributed among youngsters under the Kamyab Jawan Business Loan in Punjab. The SAPM said that over Rs. 5 billion had been distributed in Lahore among youngsters to start their businesses, adding that the main objective of the Kamyab Jawan Programme was to create jobs.

Usman Dar said, “Till now the programme has created 50,000 jobs and out of which 36,000 are in Punjab.”

He said that more than 9,000 people in Lahore had been given direct employment through Kamyab Jawan Business Loan Programme, and 160,000 scholarships had also been given to students, and out of which 65,000 had been given in Punjab and 9,000 in Lahore.

The SAPM said that all these steps were being taken in line with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan to empower the youth, and these initiatives would play significant role in bridging the gap between academia and industry, he added.

Usman Dar said that it was very pleasing to mention that every month Rs 3 to 4 billion were being disbursed among youngsters in the country. He said that Kamyab Jawan Sports and Talent Hunt drive was formally started and from tomorrow weightlifting and wrestling sports drive would be launched from Gujranwala.

He said, “Talha Talib is an ambassador of Kamyab Jawan weightlifting and Inam Butt ambassador of Kamyab Jawan wrestling.”

To a question, he said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, during its sit-in days, faced tough situations, and the opposition was free to use all its tactics, but it would never succeed.

Later, addressing the PM’s Kamyab Jawan Programme Convention at UoL, Usman Dar thanked Federal Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin for extending all support and cooperation to five flagship programmes, launched under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

He said, “Flagship programmes of the incumbent government includes Kamyab Pakistan Programme, Ehsaas Programme, Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, Health Card and Kamyab Jawan Programme.”

Usman Dar also paid tribute to the Bank of Punjab, National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) and all those who played their role in strengthening youngsters.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had empowered the youth through ‘Kamyab Jawan Youth Entrepreneurship Scheme’ and ‘Kamyab Jawan Skills for All’ so that youngsters could become entrepreneurs and create more jobs.