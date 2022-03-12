Education best investment for future of country: Italian envoy

Italian envoy H.E. Mr. Andreas Ferrarese and his charming spouse Madame Albana inaugurated Future World School & College at Sector H-11/4, Islamabad. Founder & CEO Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI, Executive Director Anna Faisal, Directors and Principal Future World School & College Ms. Muneeze Muzaffar were present at this auspicious occasion. The Chief Guest Ambassador H.E. Mr. Andreas Ferrarese unveiled the Inaugural Plaque.

The Millennium Education, Pakistan is spreading widely nationwide with consistency and academic excellence under the dynamic leadership of Founder and CEO Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq TI.

The Flagship Future World School & College at H -11/4 Islamabad is a state-of-the-art purpose-built campus having numerous facilities inside it for the students and teachers. It is equipped with latest technology & world class academic setup to achieve the heights of success in academics and extracurricular activities.

H.E. Mr. Andreas Ferrarese along with his wife was given a tour of the campus by the Founder and CEO Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Administration, they showed him around the largest private tertiary purpose-built institution in H 11/4 Islamabad, wherein he was shown various departments, classrooms and other facilities including the Library, Gym, Student Lounge, Laboratories, Cafeteria, and world class Auditorium. Later the guests were also given an introduction to Future World Campus aims and ambitions and then a virtual tour of the institution.

Future World School and College, H 11/4 Islamabad is dedicated to Pakistan and Italy Friendship, and it symbolizes Pakistan Italy Education and Knowledge Corridor. Through this Campus, the passion and commitment of all school going learners, families, teachers, and communities who have devoted their lives to the noble cause of teaching & learning in both countries, and pledge to make Pakistan’s Literacy Landscape an enduring success in support of United Nations Sustainable Development Goals SDG’s 2030.

Principal of Future World School & College H-11/4 Campus Ms. Muneeze Muzaffar; in her introductory speech expressed that the purpose of this intellectual exercise is to foster teamwork, encourage work force, engage the youth of Pakistan in the most well-organized scholastic event amidst global crises, and is recognized worldwide.

The speech and Inauguration were followed by the Opening Ceremony of Future World Model United Nations 2022. The Opening Ceremony was marked by some breath-taking performances by the Millennials which included a flag-parade with National Anthem of both the countries, artistic performances that exhibited a mix of various elements such as cultural diversity, intellectual mind set and delegates from schools across the country who get to win a memorable experience. Italian Ambassador, H.E. Mr. Andreas Ferrarese in his speech expressed his pleasure in witnessing the event and stressed that education is the best investment for the future of the country. Moreover, he spoke on the fact that Italy and Pakistan maintain extensive bilateral, friendly and economic cooperation since decades and that there is a lot of potential and opportunities for the two countries to further cement their relations.

In his welcome speech Founder & CEO Dr. Faisal Mushtaq thanked the distinguished guests for gracing the occasion while reflecting on The Millennium Education mission and commitment to bring quality education and to developing the right set of skills, attitudes, knowledge and values within Millennials so that they can confidently meet the global challenges of the 21st century. Students at Future World School & College H-11/4 Campus, Islamabad, understand that in the near future the focus of dynamics of the world will shift from specialized knowledge to a more holistic development of the individual and that the world needs leaders that can resolve local and global issues through peaceful negotiations. With the establishment of Future World School & College at H 11-4 Islamabad, The Millennium Education has created a unique hub of research, service learning, internship, that infuses experiential and intercultural learning and personally enriching experiences to its students’ portfolios and making them become Millennials that give back to their country.