Covid-19 claims two more lives, infects 280

As many as two more patients of Coronavirus died overnight lifting the death toll to 8,091 and 280 new cases emerged when 7,891 tests were conducted. This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Friday. He added that two more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 8,091 that constituted 1.4 percent death rate. Shah said that 7,891 samples were tested which detected 280 cases that constituted 3.5 percent current detection rate. He added that so far 8,034,071 tests have been conducted against which 568,368 cases were diagnosed, of them 97 percent or 551,548 patients have recovered, including 159 overnight. The CM said that currently 8,729 patients were under treatment, of them 8,612 were in home isolation, 4 at isolation centers and 113 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 110 patients was stated to be critical, including 9 shifted to ventilators. According to the statement, out of 280 new cases, 26 have been detected from Karachi, including 13 from Korangi, 5 South, 4 East, 2 West and 1 Central and Malir each. Hyderabad has 42, Jamshoro 37, Sujawal 20, Shaheed Benazirabad 18, Shikarpur 16, Thatta 15, Dadu and Nausheroferoze 14 each, Matiari 12, Sanghar 11, Sukkur 10, Tando Muhammad Khan 9, Ghotki 8, Larkana 7, Tando Allahyar 6, Badin, Umerkot and Mirpurkhas 4 each, Jacobabad and Kashmore 1 each. Sharing vaccination data the CM said that 48,501,186 vaccinations have been administered upto March.













