IGP takes notice of death by kite string

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan Friday expressed his displeasure over the death of 25-year-old man due to metallic string of a kite in Sargodha and sought a report from the regional police officer. He directed all regional police officers (RPOs) and district police officer (DPOs) of the province to intensify crackdown on kite-flying.

The IGP said that those endangering precious lives by the dangerous game did not deserve any sympathy and they should be sent behind bars. He directed DPO Sargodha to also seek response from the supervisory officer and SHO of the police station concerned and ensure that justice was provided to the family of the deceased.

IG Punjab applauds CTO and wardens for best traffic management during PSL matches: Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has acknowledged performance of CTO Lahore and his team in maintaining traffic flow with excellent traffic management during PSL 7 matches in Lahore. IG Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan commended CTO Lahore Muntazer Mehdi and traffic wardens for their tireless work and excellent performance.

IGP said that along with supervisory officers, all traffic wardens and lady personnel also performed their duties with diligence and provided every possible facility to the citizens on roads. Rao Sardar Ali Khan also awarded a commendation certificate to CTO Lahore Muntazer Mehdi for his excellent work. He said that traffic wardens and police personnel on duty on roads are real face of department. Rao Sardar Ali Khan said that it was commendable to maintain the flow of traffic during the major international cricket events. Traffic arrangements should also be carved out for Horse and Cattle show and Pak-Australia series in Lahore under a comprehensive strategy.