Sanjrani terms relations with Japan unique, historic

Chairman Senate Muhammad Sadiq Sanjrani on Friday termed relations with Japan as unique and historic and called for further deepening ties through frequent exchanges at social, political, and economic levels. The chairman expressed these views during a meeting with Japanese Ambassador, Wada Mitsuhiro who called on him, said a news release. The two sides discussed a wide range of issues and expressed satisfaction with the positive growth in relations between Pakistan and Japan.

The meeting agreed to continue to work together for strengthening the cordial relationship between the two countries, including the realization of high-level political dialogues in the near future.

They also exchanged views on strengthening the economic relationship, especially in the area of trade and investment.

There are numerous Pakistani companies who want to go into joint ventures with their Japanese counterparts but due to the visa restrictions because of Covid-19 they could not travel to Japan, the chairman noted.

He exhorted the Japanese government to consider opening business-related visas so that Pakistani business persons could visit Japan.

During the meeting, Sanjrani underlined that Pakistan always looked to Japan with a sense of respect and veneration as a very important country in Asia, whose economic success and model, we wished to emulate.

He expressed hope that the new administration of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is well settled and wished Japan the best in its efforts in tackling the Covid-19 pandemic.

The year 2022 is being marked as the “70 anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations” between the two countries.

The Foreign Ministries and the respective Missions are working on a road map of programs to befittingly commemorate the anniversary, which should be reflective of the special relationship between the two countries over the years.

“Pakistan and Japan have many bilateral institutionalized mechanisms for discussion. We should ensure that regular meetings should take place to allow us to take stock of our bilateral relationship”, Sanjrani remarked.

Sadiq Sanjrani underscored that after the signing of Memoranda of Cooperation on Technical Intern Training Program (TITP) and Specified Skilled Workers (SSW) Programs in 2019, we must now re-double our efforts for these to materialize in earnest.

He commended the government of Japan for including Pakistan in the JDS Scholarship Program (the Project for Human Resource Development Scholarship by Japanese Grant Aid) in which 20 of our students were provided the opportunity to take part in different graduate programs in Japanese Universities.

Sanjrani apprised the visiting dignitary that the Ministry of Commerce had conveyed its consent to participate in the Osaka 2025 Expo recently. Pakistan had also voted for Japan’s candidature for hosting the 2025 Expo, he added. Both the sides pledged to use their good offices for better relations between the two countries.