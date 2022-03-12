Balochistan govt establishes high level body for recruitments

Balochistan government has formulated a high level committee to fill the vacant posts on merit and ensure transparency in the recruitment of low grade employees in the public sector. Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana while chairing a meeting on the other day said the government had framed a mechanism for the fair process of recruitment on vacant posts in the province. The committee headed by Chairman Chief Minister Inspection Team (CMIT) Abdul Sabor Kakar would monitor and expedite the recruitment process to address the issue of unemployment in the province.

The committee including Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Arshad Majeed, Secretary S&GAD Abdul Rehman Buzdar, Additional Chief Secretary Home Muhammad Hashim Ghalzai, Chairman Balochistan Revenue Authority (BRA) Pasand Khan Buledi, Member CMIT Ghulam Ali Baloch and Zahid Saleem would supervise and ensure transparency in the recruitment process and redress the grievances of the candidates.

Chief Secretary said all available resources would be utilized to fill thousands of vacancies in the province through merit and transparency. He said that no compromise would be made on the development of the province and the vacancies would be filled in accordance with the framed procedure. He said merit and transparency would be ensured in the ongoing recruitment process in various departments which would improve the peoples’ confidence in the recruitment procedure. He said that providing employment to the youth on merit was the top priority of the provincial government and a clear, transparent policy would be adopted in the recruitment process for the vacant posts in the province. Thousands of vacancies have been lying vacant in different departments for the last few years in the province.