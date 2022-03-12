Wateen, Cisco partner with Beaconhouse for managed internet services

Wateen Telecom Limited, the leading ICT company in Pakistan, and Beaconhouse, the country’s largest network of private educational institutions, have partnered to provide managed internet services over SD-WAN across the school network.

The partnership agreement was signed by KasimKasuri, CEO, Beaconhouse, and Adil Rashid, CEO, Wateen Telecom. Senior officials of both companies along with Kashif-ul-Haque, Country Manager Cisco were also present at the occasion. A major step in the digital transformation journey of the Beaconhouse network, this new partnership will enable the school organisation to transform its existing education technology (ed-tech) and online learning systems. Students who carry their own devices will be able to access learning materials in the classroom through a unified and secure network. This is made possible through Cisco’s Meraki, offering cloud-controlled WiFi, routing, and security, by Wateen.

KasimKasuri, CEO of Beaconhouse stated, “Ed-tech has been a key driver of change at Beaconhouse since the 1990s, with an exponential adoption of online learning over the last two years driven by the pandemic. But ed-tech and online learning are fully dependent on the efficiency of our Internet connectivity, which is the basis of this new partnership with Wateen and Cisco.”

Under this partnership, two market leaders have come together, ushering in a new era of tech-based learning. Wateen is set to enable Beaconhouse School Systems with an end-to-end managed solution, along with managed internet services, SD-WAN and WiFi in all of its branches across the country. Adil Rashid, CEO, Wateen Telecom, commented on the occasion, “We look forward to empowering young minds with connectivity that is designed to leave no one behind. With a mission to innovate and enable, we are excited to offer Beaconhouse School System personalised solutions geared for the future.” He further added, “Wateen is proud to be working towards the shared vision of a smart and digitalized Pakistan.”

Wateen has stood strong as a leading gold partner of Cisco in Pakistan. Under this agreement, the company will provide Beaconhouse a complete network design and its implementation with security plans for the proposed solution. The partnership also features a training programme and technology workshops for IT Teams across Beaconhouse branches along with Cisco Network Academy Labs for students too.

Wateen is a trusted ally to the country’s education sector, carving new paths for the leaders of tomorrow. Wateen strives to bring hassle-free tech solutions to Pakistan’s business ecosystem. Beaconhouse traces its roots to the Les Anges Montessori Academy, founded in Lahore, Pakistan, in 1975. Now in its 47th year, the Beaconhouse network caters to the education and training needs of a large and diverse group of individuals of varying ages, backgrounds and nationalities, in Pakistan, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia.