Hundreds killed in Ethiopia’s Afar, Amhara last year: rights body

At least 750 civilians were killed or executed in Ethiopia’s Amhara and Afar regions after they became caught up in the war last year, the country’s rights body said Friday.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission also catalogued a litany of abuses, including torture and gang rape and enforced disappearances, saying some may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

The 16-month conflict in Africa’s second most populous country between government forces and Tigrayan rebels has killed thousands of people, with widespread reports of atrocities including mass killings and sexual violence. According to the UN, the fighting has also displaced more than two million people, driven hundreds of thousands to the brink of starvation and left more than nine million in need of assistance. The EHRC report said at least 403 civilians had died and another 309 were injured in air raids, drone strikes and heavy artillery fire in the second half of the year since the rebel Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) launched an offensive into Afar and Amhara in July.

At least 346 civilians also lost their lives in extra-judicial killings carried out by the warring parties, mainly Tigrayan rebels but also government forces and allied militias, it said.

The state-affiliated independent rights body also accused Tigrayan rebels of widespread abuses such as gang rape, torture, looting and destroying public facilities such as hospitals and schools in the two regions bordering Tigray.”Tigray Forces committed widespread, cruel, and systematic sexual and gender-based violence including gang rape against women of different ages including girls and elderly women in parts of Afar and Amhara regions under their control,” the report said.

“Tigray forces engaged in abductions and enforced disappearances in a manner that may constitute war crimes and crimes against humanity,” it said, while also accusing federal and local security forces in Amhara and Afar of widespread arbitrary detentions.