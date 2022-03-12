RE/MAX launched in Lahore

RE/MAX, one of the leading global real estate franchisor, which operates in more than 115 countries and territories around the world with over 140,000 real estate professionals and over 8,600offices, has officially started its operation in Pakistan.

More than 500 distinguished guests, dignities, delegates from various countries, CEOs and directors of Prominent companies, media personal, advisor to Chief Minister Punjab and Governor of Punjab proudly launched the new chapter of RE/MAX as RE/MAX Pakistan on 10th of march 2022 at Governor House Lahore.RE/MAX has started its new chapter in Pakistan as RE/MAX Pakistan through an ambitious group of experienced North American professionals of Pakistani Origin.

Speaking on the great occasion, Governor of the Punjab Chaudry Muhammad Sarwar appreciated, welcomed and said that RE/MAX Pakistan is the hope and start of new era for the real estate sector of Pakistan.He said that real estate sector of Pakistan was looking for the big and trusted brand of the world and RE/MAX Pakistan is here. It is very positive and good sign for the development of our country.

Rafay Qamar (Vice President Operations & Public Relation RE/MAX Pakistan) also addressed and said RE/MAX Pakistan will open doors for foreign buyers and investors to invest in real estate of Pakistan through world’s largest and trusted real estate brand.

Imran Mehdi Gondal (Vice President Business Development RE/MAX Pakistan) gave his views that RE/MAX Pakistan will provide support and advocate for occupational regulations for the real estae industry to adhere to international standards.

MSaleem ( Vice President Technology Division RE/MAX Pakistan) also addressed and said RE/MAX Pakistan is symbol of development for the economy of Pakistan.RE/MAX Pakistan will provide real estate education, training and professional development to Pakistanis.

RE/MAX Pakistan will establish network of offices in Pakistan which will source of employment for the people of Pakistan. RE/MAX Pakistan has launched the first ever authentic portal of real estate and now buying and selling could be done without scams and frauds.

Nasir Salman Sb (Advisor to Chief Minister Punjab Trade & Investment) was also present in this grand launching Ceremony and he warmly welcomed RE/MAX Pakistan all over the Pakistan as a source of creating new jobs, entrepreneurial opportunities and development for the real estate industry of Pakistan.

After the addresses and speeches of various guests shields were presented to Governor Punjab, CEOs of RE/MAX Pakistan and to the CEO of Golden Thoughts Mr.Rana Rauf, media partner of RE/MAX Pakistan.All the Guests and Dignities were entertained with music presented by Shagufta ejaz and ustad Joji Ali Khan and with the lavish dinner at the end.