Indian military chopper crashes in IIOJK, co-pilot killed

In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu Kashmir (IIOJK), a co-pilot of Indian Army’s Cheetah helicopter was killed while pilot was injured when it crashed during a mission in Gujran area of Tulail in Bandipora district on Friday afternoon, says a report ON Friday night from across the Line of Control. The report said that an Indian Army Cheetah helicopter crashed in Baraub area of Gurez in Bandipora district of the IIOJK on Friday afternoon, while on a routine mission from a forward post at the Line of Control, it added. “The helicopter lost communication contact with the forward post at Gujran”, the report said adding that cause of the air crash could not immediately be ascertained. The report revealed that the wreckage of the crashed helicopter was found in a snow bound Gujran Nallah and pilot and the co-pilot of the helicopter were grievously injured in the crash. Maj Sankalp Yadav, the co-pilot later succumbed to his serious injuries at 92 Base Hospital in occupied Srinagar. “The seriously injured pilot was referred to Command Hospital, Udhampur. He is stated to be in a critical situation. Events leading to the crash of the helicopter are being ascertained”, the report revealed.













