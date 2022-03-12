Urgent Need to Hold No-trust Session

Given how the political atmosphere has turned even more toxic than expected since the opposition tabled the no-confidence motion, perhaps the best thing to do for the speaker of the national assembly–in the best national interest–is to call the session for a no-confidence motion immediately. Indeed, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhary made the same demand just the other day, even though in all likelihood it was more political showmanship than a genuine call for clarity, but it has become very clear that things will only get worse till this matter is settled. But the government might want to revisit its interpretation of Article 63(A) of the constitution which deals with disqualification because its preferred method of controlling floor-crossing might not be in the best interest of the house, the ruling party itself, or even the country since it is only going to further poison the atmosphere.

Calling the motion as soon as possible will also end all the uncertainty and speculation about which party stands with whom, and where the loyalties of some if not most of PTI’s own members lie, and regardless of who wins or loses, the system will at least be able to function once again. Right now, all the time and energy of everybody in government and opposition are consumed by badmouthing, playing down, and ridiculing the other in public. PM Imran Khan may have gone overboard in one of his heated performances before the gallery when, for no apparent reason, he decided to give EU ambassadors a piece of his mind for wanting Pakistan to do their bidding regarding the Russian war in Ukraine; something almost everybody, including the finance minister, has expressed reservations about.

It’s quite astonishing how the system is often made to work for and around the ruling elite rather than the people. For, it’s not really possible to give two thoughts to the masses when you’re fighting for your seat or your political survival. Even the apparently generous ‘relief package’ extended by the PM owed purely to political considerations and it was done to deflect the heat from the no-confidence motion even at the risk of upsetting the IMF bailout program. And even if it’s not forced back, and even if the IMF program survives, the ‘package’ will still add monumentally to the deficit, which the people will have to pay for at the end of the day. Therefore, from the point of view of the people who’ve been caught in the government-opposition crossfire at least, the NA speaker is urged to convene the session for the no-confidence motion, a constitutional requirement, at the earliest. *