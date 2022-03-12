Wasting the Court’s Time

The honourable Supreme Court should not have to burn its precious time in reading out the constitution for the government. How does it make any sense for the SC, with thousands of cases in backlog, to dedicate a two-member bench, comprising Justices Qazi Faez Isa and Aminud Din Khan, in this case, to ultimately rule against the promulgation of excessive ordinances to run the government; observing that such a course can only be taken in “emergent matters?” This is textbook constitution, after all, which is why the bench had to literally spell out that “the president and provincial governors may promulgate ordinances, but their power… is circumscribed by the constitution.” And it can be done only and only when neither house of parliament is in session, unless “circumstances exist which render it necessary to take immediate action.”

Yet, this government issued at least 54 ordinances in only its first three years, as the Islamabad High Court (IHC) was informed last July, some just concerning routine matters of the federal government. This is not just astonishing but also unforgivable, given how Imran Khan used to make bold claims about introducing Westminster style democracy in Pakistan. Since becoming PM, though, he’s done exactly the opposite, hardly ever caring to visit parliament and publicly refusing to so much as acknowledge or even sit down with the opposition, even on matters of national interest.

Now the highest court in the land has had to repeat what everybody, other than PTI loyalists, has been warning the government about since the beginning of this electoral cycle. If the country’s top leaders are not willing to play by the book, and for no bigger reason than their egos, the future of democracy in this country cannot really be as bright as they like to tell us. And they should know that unless and until they get their act together, they’re just wasting the people’s, and now also the court’s, time. *