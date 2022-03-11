Usman Mirza accuses a debtor of implicating him in couple harassment case

ISLAMABAD: Main accused in the couple harassment case Usman Mirza, and his accomplice Mohib Khan on Friday submitted replies of the questionnaires handed over to them by the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani.

In the written reply, Mirza blamed one of his acquaintances Shiekh Qayyum Udin of saddling him in this case to desist him from claiming Rs.20 million back which Qayyum owed to him. He also sought permission of the court to produce copies of the FIRs registered against Qayyum as defense evidence. Mirza also rejected all the prosecution evidences against him by saying that the alleged victim couple had already recorded statements before this court that neither they were the victims of alleged video nor he was their accused.

Furthermore, he denied of either recording any video clip or getting the same viral through any device. Regarding the question about extorting money from the alleged victims, the main accused said that he did not instruct anyone to do that and there was nothing on record against him. He refused to admit that he was present on the spot when the obscene video was being recorded at the E-11flat even when the call detail record (CDR) of his mobile phone showed his presence at the said location.

Similarly, the main accused rejected the forensic report which declared the video clips authentic as well his photogrammetry test which came positive. The court also heard the final argument presented by co-accused Farhan Shaheen’s counsel Advocate Ikhlaq Awan. It is worth mentioning that all the accused in the case have submitted their replies to the questionnaires handed over to them under section 342 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), therefore, the court will now start hearing final arguments of the defence lawyers in next hearing of the case on March 14.