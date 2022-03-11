JUI-F chief for no more blockade of roads

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman Friday asked his party workers for no more blockade of roads across the country.

In an audio message to his party workers, he informed that the Islamabad Police had released all the persons who arrested last night from the Parliament Lodges. He said that he was thankful to all his party workers and supporters who blocked a number of roads on his instant call. He asked them to offer special individual and collective prayers during the religious gatherings on Friday for more victories in the future.