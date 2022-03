DIR LOWER: Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday afternoon arrived at Dir Lower district where he would address a mammoth public gathering at Balambat.

The Prime Minister was accompanied by Federal Ministers Asad Umar, Pervez Khattak, Murad Saeed, Member National Assembly from Dir Lower, Bashir Khan and others. Upon arrival, the Prime Minister was received by Governor Shah Farman and Chief Minister Mahmood Khan besides Provincial Ministers and elected lawmakers from Malakand Division.