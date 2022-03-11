FCA to meet on March 31 to review output of Rabi crops

ISLAMABAD: Federal Committee on Agriculture (FCA) would meet on March 31 to review the performance of Rabi crops and set the production target of Kharif crops for season 2022-23.

The committee would take stock of the output of wheat, which is a major cash crop of the country and a vital source to fulfill the domestic requirements of staple food, said an official in the Ministry of National Food Security and Research.

The meeting which would be chaired by the Federal Minister for National Food Security and Research Syed Fakhar Imam also be attended by the provincial ministers of agriculture, whereas representatives of other concerned departments would also attend the meeting, he added.

He said that FCA would also review the output of other minor crops including pulses and oilseeds, besides it set the target for Kharif crop for season 2022-23.

The FCA would set the targets of major Kharif crops including cotton, rice, sugarcane and maize to fulfill the domestic requirements as well as exporting, he added.