Visually impaired rugby offers ‘new beginning’ in Ireland

Dublin: When Sean McDowell suffered a brain injury and lost his sight, his self-confidence plummeted — until his life was transformed by rugby.

The sport gave McDowell a “new beginning” after he joined the Irish Rugby Football Union’s Visually Impaired (VI) rugby programme, his wife Aine told AFP.

The programme came into being last year with former Italy fly-half Ian McKinley playing a prominent role — based on his own experience.

McKinley overcame the odds to play Test rugby having lost the sight in his left eye but thanks to special goggles enjoyed a renaissance in his career in Italy.

The 32-year-old said rugby fits like a glove with such a programme.

“The key buzzwords in rugby of inclusion and connection just falls straight into it,” he said from his home in Northern Ireland.

“It’s nice to be able to help out and provide something in a sport that gave me so much and can give those people a lot too.”

However, he rediscovered certain vim after Aine drove him the two hours from their home in Northern Ireland to the Dublin rugby club Old Wesley.

“There has been a massive change in Sean,” Aine told AFP.

“The main thing is his confidence grew and grew in everything. It has made him more outgoing knowing he can try new things.

“He is a lot more confident in himself and putting himself out there meeting new people. It is a new beginning.”

Sean admitted that although he followed the Ireland rugby team, he preferred to play football and Gaelic Games.

However, the programme — overseen by David McKay, the IRFU’s Disability and Inclusion Officer — stood out when he heard about it.

“After the first day even though it is a couple of hours each way I made the decision I wanted to be going back to every session,” he told AFP.

“The drive is not a big deal given the enjoyment I get out of it.

“The coaches made me feel at ease right from the start.

“I was not great with my feet, I was a bit unstable but they worked with me and it has just got better.”