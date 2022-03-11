Police hold 12 thieves, hefty goods recovered

MUZAFFARGARH: Sarwar Shaheed police station claimed to have arrested 12 accused involved in theft of vehicles and animals.

According to SHO Malik Muhammad Yunis, it had made recovery worth about Rs.3,773,000 including a car worth two million, a trolley worth Rs.800,000, a cow worth Rs.700,000 mobile phone worth Rs. 50,000, goat worth Rs.30,000 and cash worth Rs.193,000 from the accused’s possession.

DPO Tariq Waillayat announced appreciation certificates for entire team of Chowk Sarwar Shaheed police for conducting the brave activity.