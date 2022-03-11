Aleem Khan meets PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif in London

Estranged PTI leader Aleem Khan has held a long meeting with PML-N supremo Mian Nawaz Sharif in London, Daily Times reported on Friday.

According to sources, Aleem Khan is set to join Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and has agreed to support PML-N keeping in view the current political situation of the country including the no-trust motion and in-house change in Punjab.

The meeting between the two leaders lasted for over three hours on Wednesday which was attended by former finance minister Ishaq Dar and Nawaz’s sons Hasan and Hussain.

However, Aleem Khan went to London a few days ago for talks with PTI leader Jehangir Khan Tareen.

It is reported that Aleem Khan is a strong candidate for Punjab’s chief ministership if the Opposition succeeded in toppling the PTI government at the Centre.