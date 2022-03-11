Chinese Premier calls for supporting Russia-Ukraine ceasefire talks, offers humanitarian aid

BEIJING: Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Friday that utmost efforts should be made to support Russia and Ukraine in overcoming difficulties to carry forward ceasefire negotiations, and China supports and encourages all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis in Ukraine.

Speaking at a press conference held after China’s annual legislative session, Li said China is willing to work with the international community to play a positive role for the early return of peace in Ukraine.

Calling the current situation in Ukraine “disconcerting,” Li said the pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control.

China calls for exercising utmost restraint and preventing a massive humanitarian crisis in Ukraine, Li said.

China has put forward an initiative on the humanitarian situation there and has provided Ukraine with humanitarian assistance, and China will continue to do so, he added.

Li also said that relevant sanctions will hurt the world economic recovery.

China’s opening-up policy will not change, Premier Li Keqiang said Friday after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress.

An increase of around 5.5 percent on the basis of over 110-trillion-yuan (about 17.4 trillion U.S. dollars) GDP in China today would generate the amount of output equivalent to the size of a medium economy, Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said Friday.

From a worldwide perspective, it is a hard problem for such a big economy to maintain medium-high growth, Li told a press conference after the closing of the fifth session of the 13th National People’s Congress.

China accomplished major goals and tasks on economic and social development last year, laying a solid foundation for this year, according to the premier.

The economy faces new downward pressure and challenges this year. To achieve the growth target, the country needs relevant supporting fiscal policies, he said.

The Chinese central authorities are steadfast in full and accurate implementation of the principle of “one country, two systems” in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Premier Li Keqiang said Friday.

Chinese economy will be able to overcome difficulties and achieve major development objectives this year, Premier Li Keqiang said Friday. Xinhua