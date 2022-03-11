You have to try and continue to grow: Vera Wang

Ageism is a prevailing problem around the world. Even though it has been called out many times, people continue to utter ageist remarks. As a concept, it means to say prejudiced things or discriminate against someone on the basis of their age. While it usually affects people of the older age, those who are younger are not immune to ageist attacks either. Ageism can have negative mental, emotional and physical repercussions and fashion designer Vera Wang is calling it out. The 72-year-old revealed in an interview given to BBC 100 Women that she never thought of “going way out of way” to “preserve youth in a fanatical, obsessive way”. While Wang has dressed many celebrities and presented couture in fashion shows around the world, it is her ‘youthful’ appearance that has surprised people, with many not believing that she is actually a septuagenarian. The designer’s comments came after a particular picture of hers went viral during lockdown. In it, she was seen posing in an orange sports bra that doubled as a crop-top and a pair of white shorts.













