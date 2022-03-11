Saba Qamar regrets not staying in touch with Irrfan Khan

Saba Qamar expressed her regrets of not being able to remain in touch with late Hindi Medium co-actor Irrfan Khan in a recent interview.

Talking to PinkVilla, the Cheekh actor revealed she could not call Life of Pi actor after his heath started declining.

“I have that regret. After the film when his health deteriorated, I kept thinking that I will call him but I was busy with shooting and travelling so I couldn’t,” the 37-year-old actor said.

She went on saying, “Then one day I heard about him and I was devastated and shattered. That day I realised that one should avail the time they have, because that time never comes back.”

The actor mentioned that if she had stayed in contact with Irrfan, she would have called him before his demise.

“If you want to apologise to someone, or express your love then just do it, as that moment won’t come back. So I have that regret that I wish I had called him, spoken to him, and would have been in contact,” Saba added.

She also shed light on her experience of working with the late star.

Saba Qamar said, “He was such a fine actor, a gem of a person, maza aa gaya unke saath kaam karke. I have learnt a lot from him.”

On the work front, the actor is promoting her upcoming ZEE5 series Mrs. & Mr. Shameem, also featuring Nauman Ijaz.