Someone married Salman Khan to Sonakshi Sinha again

Looks like the desperate matchmaker behind Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha’s viral wedding photo isn’t done with his assignment yet.

Last week, social media blew up after a photo showing Salman Khan and Sonakshi Sinha decked up in bridal ensembles went viral. A number of Salman Khan’s fans were over the moon thinking the superstar had finally tied the knot, but others questioned the veracity of the image.

Another reason many people believed the rumours was because of the close ties between the families of Salman and Sonakshi. A week later, Sonakshi responded to the viral image by laughing it off and calling the incredulous people “dumb” for believing it.

But now a new edited image of Salman and Sonakshi is doing the rounds. This time, the mysterious matchmaker has tampered with a photo from actor Varun Dhawan’s wedding.

Let’s see what Sonakshi has to say about this one.