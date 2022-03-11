It’s cold and Saboor’s ‘shivers are legging’

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari kicked off a grand meme fest on Wednesday after his jumbled-up sentence at a rally left social media shaking with laughter.

Bilawal has been trying to master Urdu since he stepped into politics years ago, but it looks like he still has a long way to go.

While addressing a rally in Islamabad, Bilawal tried to tell his supporters how their long march had shaken the government. But this is what he ended up saying: “Islamabad mein kaanpein tang rahi hain.” Bilawal had meant to say, “Islamabad mein taangein kaanp rahin hai.”

Even Maryam Nawaz agreed the viral slip of the tongue was “beyond funny”.

A lot of people jumped on the “kaanpein tang rahi hain” bandwagon, including actor Saboor Aly.

Her post left fans and fellow celebrities, including Aiman Khan, doubled up with laughter.