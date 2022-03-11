Netizens demand ban on Sana Javed following stories of her bad attitude

Pakistani actress Sana Javed has been facing a lot of public backlash as the stories of her ill behaviour with fellow workers emerged.

Recently model Manal Saleem called out the actress for her not so very good attitude and the trail of stories started to unveil. As Manal Saleem shared her bad experience with Sana Javed, many others from the fashion industry including makeup artist Ikram Gohar, Rhyan Thomas also joined in to explain that they have also been ill treated by her.

While the netizens are not taking it easy, after the stories of Sana Javed’s bad attitude came to light, she has become a target of public criticism. People are commenting on her social media that the actress should apologise for her rough behaviour and also they have been commenting on the brand pages that the actress is working with and asking the industry to ban her.