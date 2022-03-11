Suhana gives fans a sneak peek into Mannat

Shahrukh Khan’s residence Mannat has always been an object of fascination to his fans and SRK’s daughter Suhana Khan has a treat for them all. Mannat is one of the most expensive celebrity properties in the world. It is a six-storey sea-facing mansion located in Bandra. Shahrukh’s fans are regularly spotted visiting Mannat to catch a glimpse of the superstar, who often delights them by waving to them from his balcony. Recently, Shah Rukh’s daughter Suhana shared a photo of one of the bedrooms from Mannat. The image, which shows Shah Rukh’s youngest AbRam Khan playing a game on his tablet, is being widely shared on social media. Suhana Khan is one of the most popular star kids of Bollywood. She will reportedly be making debut with Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix film, The Archies.













