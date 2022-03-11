Ushna and Feroze Khan twin in black on sets of upcoming drama

Stars Ushna Shah and Feroze Khan twin in black t-shirts with blue jeans on the sets of their upcoming TV serial. No further information has been revealed about the serial other than a few snippets of the BTS.

Feroze Khan is the ultimate heartthrob of the Pakistani drama industry as his list of hits keeps going strong. He began his showbiz career as a VJ, gradually earned his place as a well-known actor.

The Khaani star had bagged a lot of praises and appreciation for his hit performance in Khuda Aur Muhabbat Season 3. His ongoing serial Ay Mushte Khak opposite Sana Javed is hitting the top charts because of his power pack performance.

Simultaneously, Ushna Shah is also an amazing actress and animal rights activist. Even though she belongs to a showbiz family, Ushna has made a mark for herself and proved to be a seasoned actress. The diva has starred in various hit drama serials like Bashar Momin, Cheekh, Parizaad, Balaa, and Alif Allah Aur Insaan.

Recently the duo is rumoured to be in a relationship because of their viral pictures on social media from the premiere of the film Parde Mein Rehne Do. Whereas, Feroze has frequently been in a limelight after the declaration of quitting showbiz because of religious reasons. Even his small acts are misjudged by the social media moral police. Recently he was spun by netizens for drinking from an alcohol bottle in a paper bag.

The stars are all set to shine on our TV screens in a new project. With a phenomenal cast of Saba Faisal, Isra ghazal along with many others. The cast members of the drama keep sharing their BTS clicks on their respective social media accounts with the caption “new beginnings”. The Cheekh star also shared some in which she is twining with Pakistan’s favourite Feroze Khan.