Shibani shares fresh pictures post wedding with Farhan Akhtar

Shibani Dandekar has shared a few new pictures post her wedding with actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar. The couple tied the knot at Javed Akhtar’s Khandala farmhouse named Sukoon last month. One of the pictures shows Shibani in a shimmery green gown with a thigh-high slit, walking hand in hand with Farhan. The latter is seen in a black kurta and striped pajama paired with a black blazer.

Sharing the picture with Farhan, Shibani wrote, “Mermaid vibes” and credited the designer, stylist and hairstylist for the look. She is seen in the custom made JADE by Monica and Karishma attire and matching heels as she walks with Farhan through a small pathway amid plants

American rapper Raja Kumari commented on her post, “Glamour!” A fan wrote, “Such power!” Some fans also called them “hot couple” and “beautiful couple”.

She followed it with solo pictures of herself with her heels replaced by matching sneakers. While one shows her standing for a picture while looking away from the camera, the other picture shows her smiling while sitting on a sofa.

He praised her for replacing her heels with sneakers. “Love the kicks Shibson…nice touch!” read a comment. “Love it how she paired it with sneakers,” read another comment.

Farhan and Shibani got married on February 19 in presence of close friends and family members. Farhan wore a black suit while Shibani wore a beige and red gown with a veil. The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farhan’s cousin Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidhwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan. The couple also had a civil marriage that took place at the former’s house on February 21. Farhan wore a golden sherwani while Shibani decked up in a pastel saree.