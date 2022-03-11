PSX turns bullish with 810-point rally

Toeing the global equity markets, the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) turned bullish on Thursday, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining 810.66 points (+1.88 percent) to close at 43,853.62 points.

The PSX opened on a positive note and remained bullish throughout the session. The investors cheered the substantial decline in commodity prices, particularly crude oil, which pushed the trading floor towards heavy buying activity. Moreover, the Russia-Ukraine conflict has seen somewhat composure which also boosted the investors’ confidence. Moreover, the Pakistani rupee remained flat against the US dollar during the day, which also gave a boost to investors’ confidence.

The KSE-100 Index moved in a range of 878.86 points, showing an intraday high of 43,921.82 points and a low of 43,042.96 points, which was the last day’s closing point. Among other indices, the KSE All Share Index gained 417.3 points (+1.41 percent) to close at 30,109.46 points, while KMI All Share Islamic Index gained 350.73 points (+1.63 percent) to close at 21,874.44 points.

A total of 362 companies traded shares in the stock exchange, out of them shares of 243 closed up, shares of 96 closed down while shares of 23 companies remained unchanged. Out of 94 traded companies in the KSE-100 Index, 80 closed up and 12 closed down and two remained unchanged.

The overall market volumes increased by 88.20 million to 271.91 million shares. Total volumes traded for the KSE-100 Index increased by 1.56 million to 83.79 million shares. The number of total trades increased by 17,298 to 107,958, while the value traded increased by Rs1.43 billion to Rs7.50 billion. Overall, market capitalisation increased by Rs103.90 billion.

Among scrips, PAELR3 topped the volumes with 35 million shares, followed by TPLP (23.46 million) and WTL (22.93 million). Stocks that contributed significantly to the volumes included PAELR3, TPLP, WTL, FlyingR1 and GGL, which formed over 38 percent of total volumes.

In terms of rupee, NESTLE remained the top gainer and witnessed an increase of Rs80 (1.49 percent) per share, closing at Rs5,450. The runner-up was SYS, the share price of which climbed up by Rs42 (6.64 percent) to Rs674.94. BHAT remained the top loser in terms of rupee after and witnessed a decrease of Rs81.96 (5.86 percent) per share, closing at Rs1,317.04, followed by SAPL, the share price of which declined by Rs30 (3.37 percent) to close at Rs860 per share.

The sectors taking the index towards north were cement (217 points), commercial banks (199 points), technology & communication (128 points), automobile assembler (41 points) and textile composite (34 points). The most points added to the index were by LUCK, which contributed 104 points followed by SYS (85 points), MEBL (52 points), and MTL and UBL (38 points each).

The sectors taking the index towards south were sugar & allied industries (4 points) and cable & electrical goods (3 points). The most points taken off the index were by POL which stripped the index of 18 points followed by FFC (13 points), SML (4 points), and PAEL and APL (3 points each).