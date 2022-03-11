Consumer inflation drops 2.2pc in February: Muzammil Aslam

Finance Ministry Spokesman Muzammil Aslam Thursday said that the fuel and electricity subsidy package would remain applicable till the next four months and consumer inflation was brought down 2.2pc in the month of February as compared to the previous months.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the government under the direction of Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a cut in fuel and electricity prices despite a steep global rise in the cost of oil which would provide a relief to the common man.

He said that the government was taking additional measures to keep consumer inflation under control, adding, all taxes on petrol had been abolished and that all benefits from the reduction in oil prices were being transferred to the people.

Replying to a question, he said that his government has launched several programmes including KamyabJawan, EhsaasRashan and Kamyab Pakistan and medium as well as long term plans should be made so that crises do not come again.

If the international market witnesses a hike in prices, the government will have to shift the prices again, he said, adding, all indicators were right now moving in the right direction and if the global inflation subsides in next months, the country’s growth would boost rapidly.